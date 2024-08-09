The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Bohdanna's story: drug free for 5 years
Bohdanna's story: drug free for 5 years

Part 1: Stepping into a transformation
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 09, 2024
Transcript

In 2023, 4.5 million youth (ages 12 to 17) had a major depressive episode, of which nearly 1 in 5 also had a substance use disorder.

Kissing my past life goodbye

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. Bohdanna’s recent revelations on her own mental health history

  2. How did the chemical imbalance theory originate?

  3. Current US trends in mental health

  4. Anatomy of an Epidemic, by medical journalist Robert Whitaker

  5. What’s a Miltown?

Happy Pills in America

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Mad in America by Robert Whitaker

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

