In 2023, 4.5 million youth (ages 12 to 17) had a major depressive episode, of which nearly 1 in 5 also had a substance use disorder.
On this episode, we discuss:
Bohdanna’s recent revelations on her own mental health history
How did the chemical imbalance theory originate?
Current US trends in mental health
Anatomy of an Epidemic, by medical journalist Robert Whitaker
What’s a Miltown?
We are more powerful than we know.
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
Mad in America by Robert Whitaker
You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.
Bohdanna's story: drug free for 5 years