The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Who was Thomas Edison?
1
1
0:00
-27:57

Who was Thomas Edison?

Titans of Electric History: Edison - Part 1
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Oct 25, 2024
1
1
Share
Transcript

“One touch of melody makes the whole world kin.”

Edison's incandescent light bulb, the phonograph, and the spirit phone

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. How Edison’s loss of hearing may have aided his Vision of the future

  2. Edison’s forgotten inventions, like the Spirit Phone

  3. How Edison was diagnosed with diabetes, and his outlook on sleep

  4. Edison’s contribution to Hollywood with the Black Maria

Share

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Enroll now for the next semester of ElectroHealth Rx!

The only prescription you’ll ever need:

JOIN the WAITLIST

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Additional resources:

The Sacred Geometry series on GaiaTV by Robert Gilbert:

Gaia Health

Forbes article on The Spirit Phone

Is diabetes an electrical illness?

Is diabetes an electrical illness?

Roman S Shapoval
·
Jul 1
Read full story
Nikola Tesla's hidden history

Nikola Tesla's hidden history

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
Sep 13
Read full story

Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Writes Bohdanna Diduch Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Our ancestral evening routine
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
A Day in the Life of The Power Couple
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to create atomic habits
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Do we need to hide in a cave to escape EMF?
  Roman S Shapoval
Our recent digital detox
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Nikola Tesla's hidden history
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
From stone to digital tablets: our history of communication
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch