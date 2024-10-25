“One touch of melody makes the whole world kin.”
On this episode, we discuss:
How Edison’s loss of hearing may have aided his Vision of the future
Edison’s forgotten inventions, like the Spirit Phone
How Edison was diagnosed with diabetes, and his outlook on sleep
Edison’s contribution to Hollywood with the Black Maria
We are more powerful than we know.
Roman & Bohdanna
Additional resources:
Who was Thomas Edison?