Nikola Tesla's hidden history
Titans of Electrical History: Nikola Tesla - Part 1
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Sep 13, 2024
“Thunder is good, thunder is impressive, but it is lightning that does the work.”

- Mark Twain

Twain, Trump, & The Death RayTwain, Trump, & The Death RayTwain, Trump, & The Death Ray
Mark Twain, John G Trump, & The Death Ray NY Times Article

Dear Subscribers,

We’re doing a series of episodes exploring the hidden past of electrical inventors!

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. How Tesla became an inventor

  2. Tesla’s relationship with Mark Twain

  3. The DeathRay & Tesla’s views on eugenics

  4. How John Trump and the US Government confiscated Tesla documents

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Thank you

Matt Novak
of
Paleofuture Substack
for your research into Tesla!

Thank you

OUTRAGED HUMAN
for your research into 5G beam-forming:

OUTRAGED’s Newsletter
BILL GATE'S PIVOTAL 5G BEAM - UTRASHORT PULSE LASER
REGARDING THE HOLOGRAPHIC BEAMFORMING MENTIONED IN THE LAST POST, IN WHICH BILL GATES WAS INVOLVED, LET US TAKE A CLOSER LOOK AT THIS TECHNOLOGY…
Read more
a year ago · 43 likes · 16 comments · OUTRAGED HUMAN
