“Thunder is good, thunder is impressive, but it is lightning that does the work.”
- Mark Twain
Dear Subscribers,
We’re doing a series of episodes exploring the hidden past of electrical inventors!
On this episode, we discuss:
How Tesla became an inventor
Tesla’s relationship with Mark Twain
The DeathRay & Tesla’s views on eugenics
How John Trump and the US Government confiscated Tesla documents
We are more powerful than we know.
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
Nikola Tesla's hidden history