The Power Couple
Do we need to hide in a cave to escape EMF?
7
0:00
-40:48

Do we need to hide in a cave to escape EMF?

Interview with Satya Giordano of EMF Center
Roman S Shapoval
Sep 27, 2024
7
Transcript

Satya Giordano of EMF Center

BOOK A CONSULT WITH SATYA

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. Satya’s journey from apprecentice to partner at EMF Center.

  2. Why creating a sleep sanctuary is paramount to health

  3. Why we need to make peace with the fact that we can’t eliminate all EMF

  4. Satya’s story as a child growing up in the low-EMF environment of Southeast India.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Additional Resources:

Satya measures radiation from a smart watch (VIDEO).

Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
