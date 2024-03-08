On this episode, we discussed:
What is the Darth Vader of fabrics?
How natural fabrics stand the test of time
How linen was used as body armor
How wool can help protect us against EMF & regenerate us when we sleep
Want to learn how to disguise yourself as a sheep in wolves clothing?
Check out
We are more powerful than we know.
Our EMF 101 Masterclass is now LIVE!
Bad news: the discount is no longer available for version 1.0 of EMF 101.
Good News: Listeners of the podcast are still able to register!
Additional resources:
Safe Living Technologies - meters, shielding, consulting
Where we get our yarn: Briggs and Little
Does wool protect us from EMF?