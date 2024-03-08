The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
Does wool protect us from EMF?
Does wool protect us from EMF?

Natural fibers as armor: a historical perspective
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 8, 2024
Bohdanna learns how to knit (again)

On this episode, we discussed:

  • What is the Darth Vader of fabrics?

  • How natural fabrics stand the test of time

  • How linen was used as body armor

  • How wool can help protect us against EMF & regenerate us when we sleep

Want to learn how to disguise yourself as a sheep in wolves clothing?

Check out

Good Citizen

We are more powerful than we know.

Our EMF 101 Masterclass is now LIVE!

Bad news: the discount is no longer available for version 1.0 of EMF 101.

Good News: Listeners of the podcast are still able to register!

Additional resources:

Safe Living Technologies - meters, shielding, consulting

Where we get our yarn: Briggs and Little

43 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
