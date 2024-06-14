The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How to talk to non-tinfoil hatters about EMF
How to talk to non-tinfoil hatters about EMF

The EMF Guy: Nicolas Pineault
Roman S Shapoval
,
Bohdanna Diduch
, and
Nicolas Pineault
Jun 14, 2024
Transcript

On this episode, we discussed:

  • Nick’s health journey, and how he began researching EMFs

  • How mainstream studies on EMFs become disinformation

  • How Nick likes to convince skeptics about EMFs

  • Nick’s thoughts about EMF pendants and harmonizers

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

The Non-Tinfoil Guide to EMFs: How to Fix Our Stupid Use of Technology

The Smarter Tech Podcast:

