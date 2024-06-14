On this episode, we discussed:
Nick’s health journey, and how he began researching EMFs
How mainstream studies on EMFs become disinformation
How Nick likes to convince skeptics about EMFs
Nick’s thoughts about EMF pendants and harmonizers
How to talk to non-tinfoil hatters about EMF