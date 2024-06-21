The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
What Viking lore can teach us about our future
What Viking lore can teach us about our future

Kaedrich Olsen - How we can trascend transhumanism and live with Spirit
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jun 21, 2024
Transcript

Kaedrich Olsen

On this episode, we discussed:

  • How our ancestors didn’t fear, but embraced a spiritual life.

  • How did we become less connected to the natural world?

  • What did Norse lore say about hell?

  • Why do we fear the unknown?

  • The best thing we can do when a loved one passes.

Learn more about Kaedrich’s Starseed Mission:

Kaedrich Olsen

Buy Kaedrich’s book: Runes for Transformation.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

4 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
