What you don't know about oxytocin
What you don't know about oxytocin

How we can harness benefits of the love hormone
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Apr 12, 2024
Artist: Kevin Carden

On this episode, we discussed:

  • What is oxytocin?1

  • Why what you’ve been told oxytocin2 is only half-truth

  • How oxytocin curbs our appetite

  • How we like to get our oxytocin

  • How texting can decrease oxytocin3

We are more powerful than we know.

Additional resources:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/139174210/you-down-with-pomc-ya-you-dont-know-me4

1

Liu CM, Spaulding MO, Rea JJ, Noble EE, Kanoski SE. Oxytocin and Food Intake Control: Neural, Behavioral, and Signaling Mechanisms. Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 8;22(19):10859. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910859. PMID: 34639199; PMCID: PMC8509519.

2

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5905393/

3

https://www.ted.com/talks/amy_cuddy_your_body_language_may_shape_who_you_are

4

Smith AI, Funder JW. Proopiomelanocortin processing in the pituitary, central nervous system, and peripheral tissues. Endocr Rev. 1988 Feb;9(1):159-79. doi: 10.1210/edrv-9-1-159. PMID: 3286233.

