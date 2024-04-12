On this episode, we discussed:
What is oxytocin?1
Why what you’ve been told oxytocin2 is only half-truth
How oxytocin curbs our appetite
How we like to get our oxytocin
How texting can decrease oxytocin3
We are more powerful than we know.
Additional resources:
https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/139174210/you-down-with-pomc-ya-you-dont-know-me4
Register for the 2nd semester of EMF 101:
Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!
To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:
New episodes each Friday.
Liu CM, Spaulding MO, Rea JJ, Noble EE, Kanoski SE. Oxytocin and Food Intake Control: Neural, Behavioral, and Signaling Mechanisms. Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Oct 8;22(19):10859. doi: 10.3390/ijms221910859. PMID: 34639199; PMCID: PMC8509519.
Smith AI, Funder JW. Proopiomelanocortin processing in the pituitary, central nervous system, and peripheral tissues. Endocr Rev. 1988 Feb;9(1):159-79. doi: 10.1210/edrv-9-1-159. PMID: 3286233.
What you don't know about oxytocin