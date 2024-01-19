The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
A holistic approach: treating clothing and our homes as a second and third skin
Roman S Shapoval
Jan 19, 2024
5
Even though Dr. Martin Pall was a tough act to follow, I am honored to be a guest on the

Medical Truth Podcast
!

Here’s what James and I discussed:

  • Why I believe in a less-is-more approach when it comes to supplements

  • How our cells use frequency to communicate

  • Why body voltage is a critical measurement, especially when we sleep!

  • How dirty electricity affects us on a subtle level and what we can do about it.

Additional resources:

How to measure EMF in our body

Roman S Shapoval
·
Jan 8
Read full story
What's the most common EMF in our home?

Roman S Shapoval
·
July 10, 2023
Read full story
Medical Truth Podcast
The Biological Dangers of 5G and Electromagnetic Radiation - Interview with Dr. Martin Pall
Meet Dr. Martin Pall Dr. Martin Pall is a distinguished biochemist and researcher who has dedicated a significant portion of his career to studying the effects of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) on the human body. Born and educated at Caltech, where he earned his PhD, Dr. Pall also holds a bachelor's degree in physics from Johns Hopkins University…
Read more
6 days ago · 15 likes · 14 comments · Medical Truth Podcast

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.

Appears in episode

Roman S Shapoval

