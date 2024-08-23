The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Our microwaved history
4
0:00
-32:49

Our microwaved history

Effects on nutrients & human health | Origins of the microwave
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 23, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

‘progress’ - to increase in scope or severity, as a disease taking an unfavorable course.

The original microwave by Raytheon (1955)

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. Why do people use microwaves?

  2. The history of the appliance that heats our food faster than a speeding bullet!

  3. The safety debate around microwave ovens

  4. What actually happens to us and our food when we zap it in a microwave?

    Destroying the family dinner table - one TV and microwave at a time.
Loading...

Share

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

The 3rd semester of ElectroHealth Rx launches this Fall!

Join our waitlist:

JOIN THE WAITLIST

Additional Resources:

Can microwave ovens cause anemia?

Can microwave ovens cause anemia?

Roman S Shapoval
·
May 27
Read full story

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

4 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
What's our magic pill?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Bohdanna's story: drug free for 5 years
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to maximize nutrition with enzymes
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
The psychology of sunscreen
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Do dirty electricity filters work?
  Roman S Shapoval
How to heal our bodies with Redox
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Why we stopped wearing sunglasses
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch