The Power Couple
Grounding & dirty electricity: what we need to know
Grounding & dirty electricity: what we need to know

Paul Harding: Total EMF Solutions
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jun 07, 2024
Paul Harding, Total EMF Solutions

On this episode, we discussed:

  • How Paul defeated a smart meter

  • Why is grounding harmful?

  • Why the body voltage test for sleep sanctuaries isn’t accurate

  • What happened when Dave Stetzer met with building biologists?

Link to Resources

Paul Harding of Total EMF Solutions will also be joining us for a live Q&A on Thursday 7pm EST on June 20th.

Dr. Amy Harding’s website: https://www.doctoramyharding.com/

The video of this podcast will be uploaded into our EMF 101 Archives.

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

Additional Show Resources:

https://stopsmartmeters.org/

Stetzer Electric - Dirty Electricity Filters

Bibioliography of Effects of Microwave Sickness:

Zory Glasers Index
5.91MB ∙ PDF file
How to remove smart meters: tools + tactics

How to remove smart meters: tools + tactics

Roman S Shapoval
·
Feb 5
Thank you

Patricia Burke
for sharing this initially months back!

June 20th: Join us for EMF summer school!

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
