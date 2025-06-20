Shungite Bee Hives

Today we had the privilege of interviewing

!

Derek first discovered shungite in 2016, the same year he began introducing it to honeybee populations. His pioneering work with Shungite Beehives has since expanded globally, and these unique hives are now in multiple countries.

The exploration of shungite’s potential is just one facet of a much larger vision -one that embraces a holistic understanding of energy, consciousness, and the intrinsic connection between the physical and metaphysical worlds.

Derek and his wife, Julissa Condit, now operate Mystical Wares together, dedicating their lives to exploring and sharing the broader reality of what they refer to as our ‘energy universe.’ They believe the physical and metaphysical are not separate but rather different expressions of the same fundamental truth - perceived through different senses, understood through different lenses.

Just as a radio can tune into multiple frequencies at once, human perception is capable of experiencing multiple layers of reality, from the tangible to the unseen.

Rocks, crystals, and minerals are not simply inert objects; they hold unique vibrational signatures that interact with the energetic fields of all living beings.

Join us as we discuss:

Why bees love shungite

How EMF affects bees

Studies on shungite

Healing properties of shungite rubber and effect on water

Shungite-silver paint for mold control

Goals of the National Beekeeper Response Network

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional resources:

The Natural Beekeeper's Path Nonprofit

[ Source - Natural Beekeeper’s Path ] :

The idea for the National Beekeeper Emergency Response Network Nonprofit Organization was born out of necessity. On May 30th, 2025, a tragic accident in Lynden, Washington involving a semi-truck carrying over 300 beehives resulted in the loss and endangerment of an estimated 14 million honey bees (video below). The impact was devastating. As natural beekeepers, we saw firsthand the urgent need for a coordinated, prepared, and compassionate response system to such accidents.

Despite the well-meaning efforts of bystanders, there was no clear plan, no organized team ready to respond, and no centralized resource to call upon for help. It quickly became evident that without a national framework in place, many of these emergency situations would continue to result in preventable losses.

That experience catalyzed the formation of the National Beekeeper Emergency Response Network—a nationwide database of volunteer beekeepers who are willing and able to assist during beehive transport accidents or other emergencies. There is no certification or qualification required to join; all you need is a bee suit and the willingness to help save bees.

We envision this network as a decentralized but highly responsive system. When accidents occur, our goal is to rapidly mobilize local volunteer beekeepers who can respond in person or provide expert consultation remotely. The network also serves to raise awareness about the importance of honeybee welfare during commercial transport, and to provide ongoing education and support to responders.

By bringing together beekeepers across the country, we aim to:

Reduce the number of bees lost during accidents

Provide emotional and logistical support to responders

Ensure injured or stressed hives receive appropriate treatment or relocation

Collaborate with first responders and local agencies

Educate the public and policymakers about honeybee protection

The National Beekeeper Emergency Response Network is not just about reacting to disasters. It is about building resilience, preparedness, and a community that values and protects one of our planet’s most essential pollinators.

If you’re a beekeeper or someone who simply cares about our honeybee populations, we invite you to join us. Together, we can ensure that the next time disaster strikes, we’re not starting from scratch—we’re showing up ready.

Study on shungite & EMF protection :

Schneider R. Mobile phone induced EMF stress is reversed upon the use of protective devices: results from two experiments testing different boundary conditions. Electromagn Biol Med. 2022 Oct 2;41(4):429-438. doi: 10.1080/15368378.2022.2129380. Epub 2022 Oct 3. PMID: 36189775.

