How to fight smart meters

Here’s what Eileen and I discussed:
How Eileen found out her neighborhood was a “cancer cluster”
How health conditions improved when her local cell tower was removed
Why government wireless safety standards don’t consider most health effects1
Why smart meters aren’t environmentally-friendly
How we can take steps today to opt-out of smart meters
Additional resources:
Radiation Health Trust: Smart Meter Action Pack
Document: Smart Meters, Smarter Practices (Why fiber optics are superior to wireless)
