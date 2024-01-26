13
How to fight smart meters
Success strategies by Eileen O'Connor, founder of Radiation Research Trust
Roman S Shapoval
Jan 26, 2024
13
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

0:00
-1:10:01
Loading...

Here’s what Eileen and I discussed:

  • How Eileen found out her neighborhood was a “cancer cluster”

  • How health conditions improved when her local cell tower was removed

  • Why government wireless safety standards don’t consider most health effects1

  • Why smart meters aren’t environmentally-friendly

  • How we can take steps today to opt-out of smart meters

Share

You are more powerful than you know.

Want to take proactive steps in your health, but don’t even know where to begin?

The EMF 101 Masterclass is now OPEN for registration!*

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

*Paid subscribers and those who have joined our course waitlist will get an email with an additional discount coupon code.

Additional resources:

Radiation Health Trust: Smart Meter Action Pack

Document: Smart Meters, Smarter Practices (Why fiber optics are superior to wireless)

Power ON your light

Power OFF your devices

Power THRU your day with relationships that start with You.

New episodes each Friday:

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

References:

  1. Hyland, GJ. Physics and biology of mobile telephony. Lancet 2000.

  2. ECOLOG Institut Study, Mobile Telecommunications and Health. April 2000.

  3. Eileen on BBC – Anti-mast protester talks to MPs

  4. Eileen on BBC –Phone Masts – A Health Risk?

  5. EMF Research BioInitiative Group

  6. Eileen’s EMF Meter: Am11 Acoustimeter

  7. The teenagers so addicted to cellphones they’re going to detox centers. CNN, October 21, 2019

  8. International Electromagnetic Fields Alliance Website.

  9. Eileen O’Connor’s YouTube Channel

  10. Save the males campaign - LINK to studies on semen and fertility

    Download the poster:

    Save Males
    564KB ∙ PDF file
    Download
    Download

    Dr Sam Bailey
    interviews Eileen O’Connor:

Dr Sam Bailey
Eileen O’Connor Interview: EMF
Eileen O'Connor Interview: EMF Shownotes 👉 https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/interviews/eileen-oconnor-interview-emf…
Listen now
a year ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Dr Sam Bailey
1
The Myth of Wireless Safety

The Myth of Wireless Safety

Roman S Shapoval
·
January 30, 2023
Read full story
13 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Roman S Shapoval

Recent Episodes

51:52
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
16:54
Our Story | Why listen to our podcast?
14:59
Why body voltage is a crucial EMF measurement
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
27:32
How to create intention with alpha waves
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
21:25
How we can regenerate this Christmas
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
39:54
This infrared sauna eliminates EMF
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
27:57
Why can't the obese stop eating?
 • 
Roman S Shapoval