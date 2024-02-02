4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?

Here’s what we discussed:

What Jonathan Goldman has found to be secrets of sound healing

Why frequencies aren’t as important as you think in sound healing

How humming can help us reduce chronic stress from EMF and build relationships

What is World Sound Healing Day? Learn how you can participate!

Additional resources:

Link to Jonathan’s work: Healing Sounds (Free mp3 downloads)

The global consciousness project: link

The Tomatis method: link

