The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?
0:00
-56:02
4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?
Meet a pioneer and visionary in sound healing: Jonathan Goldman
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 2, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Here’s what we discussed:

  • What Jonathan Goldman has found to be secrets of sound healing

  • Why frequencies aren’t as important as you think in sound healing

  • How humming can help us reduce chronic stress from EMF and build relationships

  • What is World Sound Healing Day?  Learn how you can participate!

Share

You are more powerful than you know.

Want to take proactive steps in your health, but don’t even know where to begin?

The EMF 101 Masterclass is now OPEN for registration!*

RESERVE YOUR SPOT

*Paid subscribers and those who have joined our course waitlist will get an email with an additional discount coupon code.

Additional resources:

Link to Jonathan’s work: Healing Sounds (Free mp3 downloads)

The global consciousness project: link

The Tomatis method: link

Why tinnitus is an electrical illness

Why tinnitus is an electrical illness

Roman S Shapoval
·
Jan 29
Read full story

Power ON your light

Power OFF your devices

Power THRU your day with relationships that start with You.

New episodes each Friday:

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

0 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.

Listen on

Substack App
RSS Feed

Appears in episode

Roman S Shapoval

Recent Episodes

1:09:49
1:09:49
How to fight smart meters
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
51:52
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
16:54
Our Story | Why listen to our podcast?
14:59
Why body voltage is a crucial EMF measurement
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
27:32
How to create intention with alpha waves
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
21:25
How we can regenerate this Christmas
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
39:54
This infrared sauna eliminates EMF
 • 
Roman S Shapoval