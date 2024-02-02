Here’s what we discussed:
What Jonathan Goldman has found to be secrets of sound healing
Why frequencies aren’t as important as you think in sound healing
How humming can help us reduce chronic stress from EMF and build relationships
What is World Sound Healing Day? Learn how you can participate!
You are more powerful than you know.
Additional resources:
Link to Jonathan’s work: Healing Sounds (Free mp3 downloads)
The global consciousness project: link
The Tomatis method: link
4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?