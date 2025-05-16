Geomagnetic storms & Starlink

Today we had the privilege of interviewing Stefan Burns!
Join us as we discuss:
Why doesn’t academia doesn’t think EMF is a problem?
Why stopping 5G begins with the phone in your pocket
Gamma rays and superbolt lightning strikes
Why satellites can make Earth more susceptible to geomagnetic storms
How Starlink raises the risk of fires, earthquakes, and climate disaster
Why are auroras going further south?
Stefan is geophysicist, entrepreneur and explorer.
We found his Youtube video on the impact of Starlink megaconstellations on our Earth’s magnetosphere and climate to be extremely educational and eye-opening.
The world really opened her arms to Stefan in 2017 when he was given the opportunity of joining the Science Channel TV show Secrets of the Underground as a co-host.
From the volcanoes of Italy to the waters of the Caribbean, traveling around the world expanded Stefan’s vistas dramatically and fortified his resolve to help others understand the world through the lens of geology and physics.
He shares his views on health and wellness on Wild Free Organic, and more video content on Stefan Burns YouTube channel.
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
Please share this with like minds so that we can raise our vibration, and call awareness to the unfolding planetary catastrophe.
It is up to us.
Additional Resources:
Thank youfor originally linking to this video and raising awareness.
https://www.stefanburns.com/biography
