The Power Couple
Leland Stillman: a doctor practicing common sense
Leland Stillman: a doctor practicing common sense

The role of iron, EMFs, and decentralized medicine | What does health freedom truly mean?
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 29, 2024
7
“The five most dangerous words in the English language (when speaking to an authority) are : how do you know that?’ " -

Leland Stillman, MD

On this episode, we discussed:

  • Why our modern medical system is broken

  • Why iron needs to be tightly-regulated for Northern Europeans

  • How parasite infections can radically alter our behavior

  • The role of EMFs in mineral balance

  • Why Natural Law is medicine

  • Why each one of us has different nutritional demands

We are more powerful than we know.

Additional resources:

Stillman Wellness: Course offerings

Work with Dr. Stillman

Dr. Stillman Uncensored
How Minerals and Metals Make or Break Your Mind!
Yesterday, my friend Clark Engelbert and I hosted one of the best webinars I've ever done on how minerals and metals can make or break your mind. The truth is, mineral deficiencies, imbalances, and toxic heavy metals are largely to blame for the modern epidemics of mental illness and neurodegeneration (dementia) that we're currently struggling with acro…
Read more
2 months ago · 7 likes · 1 comment · Leland Stillman, MD

Register for the second semester of EMF 101:

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
