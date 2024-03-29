“The five most dangerous words in the English language (when speaking to an authority) are : how do you know that?’ " -
On this episode, we discussed:
Why our modern medical system is broken
Why iron needs to be tightly-regulated for Northern Europeans
How parasite infections can radically alter our behavior
The role of EMFs in mineral balance
Why Natural Law is medicine
Why each one of us has different nutritional demands
We are more powerful than we know.
