“The five most dangerous words in the English language (when speaking to an authority) are : how do you know that?’ " - Leland Stillman, MD

On this episode, we discussed:

Why our modern medical system is broken

Why iron needs to be tightly-regulated for Northern Europeans

How parasite infections can radically alter our behavior

The role of EMFs in mineral balance

Why Natural Law is medicine

Why each one of us has different nutritional demands

We are more powerful than we know.

Share

Additional resources:

Stillman Wellness: Course offerings

Work with Dr. Stillman

Register for the second semester of EMF 101:

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST

New episodes each Friday.

Also available on iTunes & Spotify