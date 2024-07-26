On this episode, we discuss:
The history of sunscreen: to tan, or not to tan… and its social implications
Opposing points of view from the scientists – Sun worshipers vs. vampires
Gen Z’s attitude towards tanning and health
What we can do to have a healthy relationship with the sun
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.
The psychology of sunscreen