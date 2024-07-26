The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The psychology of sunscreen
The psychology of sunscreen

History | Gen Z | Healing with UV
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jul 26, 2024
Transcript

Sun tan history

On this episode, we discuss:

  • The history of sunscreen: to tan, or not to tan… and its social implications

  • Opposing points of view from the scientists – Sun worshipers vs. vampires

  • Gen Z’s attitude towards tanning and health

  • What we can do to have a healthy relationship with the sun

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

How Sunlight Heals Skin Disease

How Sunlight Heals Skin Disease

The dose makes the poison. The medicine of light is no different. If you read our previous post about skin cancer and how patterns of melanoma are found in areas of the skin least exposed to sunlight, chances are you’re starting to question the mainstream narrative of the sun being bad for you.

How to fight skin cancer with UV light

How to fight skin cancer with UV light

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

