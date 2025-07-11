Skin cancer: a guide for 🌞 Sun worshippers

“Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle.”
~Erin Heatherton
Join us as we discuss:
Our relationship with suntanning – from social taboo to a coveted glow.
How ancient cultures used sunscreen
The history of tanning in western society
How wearing sunscreen can increase our risk of chronic disease
What we do to optimize our relationship with the sun
We are more powerful than we know,
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional resources:
Studies:
https://www.hdruk.ac.uk/news/uv-exposure-linked-to-health-benefits-for-those-in-low-sunlight-locations-study-suggests/
https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/14/5014
