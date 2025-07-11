The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Skin cancer: a guide for 🌞 Sun worshippers
14
2
0:00
-32:27

Skin cancer: a guide for 🌞 Sun worshippers

Solar Health | Ancestral Techniques | Skin Cancer
Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Bohdanna Diduch's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Jul 11, 2025
14
2
Share
Transcript

Get 12% off for 1 year

Loading...

“Beautiful skin requires commitment, not a miracle.”

~Erin Heatherton

Sun tan ads yesterday to today/ Coco Chanel in centerSun tan ads yesterday to today/ Coco Chanel in centerSun tan ads yesterday to today/ Coco Chanel in center
Sun tan ads yesterday to today/ (C) Coco Chanel / NY Times 2020 article (R)

Join us as we discuss:

  • Our relationship with suntanning – from social taboo to a coveted glow.

  • How ancient cultures used sunscreen

  • The history of tanning in western society

  • How wearing sunscreen can increase our risk of chronic disease

  • What we do to optimize our relationship with the sun

We are more powerful than we know,

Bohdanna & Roman

If you’ve found this episode valuable, would you consider sharing it?

Share

Please support our work with a premium subscription!

(just $5 per month).

Get 12% off for 1 year

Additional resources:

Fighting skin cancer with UV light 💜

Fighting skin cancer with UV light 💜

Roman S Shapoval
·
Jul 7
Read full story

Studies:

https://www.hdruk.ac.uk/news/uv-exposure-linked-to-health-benefits-for-those-in-low-sunlight-locations-study-suggests/

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/14/5014

Check out The Power Couple Bookshop - dedicated to making us relearn from our ancestors!

Support us the old fashioned way!

Send us an email to info@thepowercouple.ca if you’d like to send us other forms of payment, including 🐌 mail!

Since Canada Post is currently on a strike, we may need the Pony express. 🐎

The best way to support our work is with a premium subscription.

(just $5 per month).

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture