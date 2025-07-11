Skin cancer: a guide for 🌞 Sun worshippers

Get 12% off for 1 year

Join us as we discuss:

Our relationship with suntanning – from social taboo to a coveted glow.

How ancient cultures used sunscreen

The history of tanning in western society

How wearing sunscreen can increase our risk of chronic disease

What we do to optimize our relationship with the sun

Additional resources:

Studies:

https://www.hdruk.ac.uk/news/uv-exposure-linked-to-health-benefits-for-those-in-low-sunlight-locations-study-suggests/

https://www.mdpi.com/1660-4601/17/14/5014

