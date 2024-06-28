How to go analog in the digital age

Eric with his neighborhood friend Chongo.

Today Roman had the privilege of interviewing

.

On this episode, we discussed:

How can we stay grounded in the analog life?

How Aries impacts our use of radio & digital technology: from 1920-2050

How technology may dissociate our Self-identity in the current star cycle

Some positive signs that there is hope for humanity

Why Flat Earth theory isn’t based in experience

Why was Covid more likely to “go viral” in the digital age?

Why previous generations didn’t care like they do today about viruses.

How did our digital technology fuel the fire of Woodstock 1999?

Woodstock: 1969 vs 1999

Eric is the host of Planet Waves.fm which began on Radio Woodstock in September 1996.

Planet Waves FM offers a freeform talk and music format each Friday night. The program may include interviews, in-depth reporting on scientific and political issues, cultural astronomy, astrology, along with A Course in Miracles and Tantra Studio. @chiron ret

Chiron Return is the nonprofit publisher of Planet Waves FM, where Eric serves as the executive editor. Their mission is to provide real-life training of writers, broadcasters, editors, researchers and producers.

Along with an understanding of astrology backed by experience, Eric specializes in classical investigative reporting, news reporting, feature writing, photojournalism and broadcast journalism.

We are more powerful than we know,

Roman & Bohdanna

Additonal Resources:

How pandemics correlate with our use of technology:

