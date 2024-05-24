On this episode, we discussed:
When did “play-based” childhood become “phone-based?”
When do children’s brains undergo a second re-wiring?
How we can combat the global epidemic of loneliness
What is the U-shaped curve of happiness?
We are more powerful than we know.
Roman & Bohdanna
You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.
Additional resources:
Jordan Harbinger Podcast: https://www.jordanharbinger.com/
June 20th: Join us for EMF summer school!
Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!
To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:
How tech takes our "third place"