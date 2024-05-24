The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How tech takes our "third place"
3
0:00
-38:06

How tech takes our "third place"

How we can regain the U-shaped curve of happiness
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
May 24, 2024
3
Share
Transcript
Loading...

Leave a comment

isolation — March 2023 — © darren harley

On this episode, we discussed:

  • When did “play-based” childhood become “phone-based?”

  • When do children’s brains undergo a second re-wiring?

  • How we can combat the global epidemic of loneliness

  • What is the U-shaped curve of happiness?

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Share

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

Additional resources:

Jordan Harbinger Podcast: https://www.jordanharbinger.com/

Jonathan Haidt

June 20th: Join us for EMF summer school!

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST

3 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Recent Episodes
Charles Frohman: a veteran of health freedom helping others combat the digital gulag
  Roman S ShapovalBohdanna Diduch, and Charles D. Frohman
Mark Baker: What we need to know about LEDs
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How can we "use the force"?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Keith Cutter: a survivor of electromagnetic poisoning
  Roman S ShapovalKeith Cutter, and Bohdanna Diduch
How we planned our last digital detox
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
What you don't know about oxytocin
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How we eclipsed our low-dopamine state
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch