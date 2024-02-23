The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Can EMF poisoning be reversed?
28
0:00
-42:59

Can EMF poisoning be reversed?

Perspective from an EMF remediation professional | Why there is no safe level of wireless radiation | Cultural barriers surrounding EMF toxicity
Roman S Shapoval
and
Keith Cutter
Feb 23, 2024
28
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Loading...

This week we have a surprise for you!

We recently connected with

Keith Cutter
of EMF Remedy.

Keith is a 39 year survivor of electromagnetic poisoning, and helps clients reduce personal exposure to non-native electromagnetic fields in their homes.

Keith’s knowledge stems from experience, and knows what it feels like to walk the narrow path of EMF advocacy and health optimization.

Today we’re sharing one of his many podcast episodes.

On this episode, Keith discusses:

  • How he has been able to reverse electromagnetic poisoning in his life.

  • Why there is no “safe” level when it comes to EMF.

  • How cultural mindsets around smoking in the 1950s parallels to cell phones

  • EMF-reduction strategies that may work for most of us

Would you please leave a comment to let us know why you enjoyed this episode?

Leave a comment

We are more powerful than we know

Share

Registration for EMF 101 closes soon!

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

*Paid subscribers and those who have joined our course waitlist will get an email with an additional discount coupon code.

Additional resources:

Link to original podcast by Keith on EMF Remedy.

Book: Wi-Fi Refugee

New episodes each Friday.

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

28 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Keith Cutter
Writes Keith’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
1:40
1:40
EMF 101: What you need to know about EMF
  
Roman S Shapoval
24:48
How EMF changes our DNA
  
Roman S Shapoval
33:10
What do ADHD and sleep have in common?
  
Roman S Shapoval
56:02
4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?
  
Roman S Shapoval
1:09:49
1:09:49
How to fight smart meters
  
Roman S Shapoval
51:52
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
  
Roman S Shapoval
16:54
Our Story | Why listen to our podcast?