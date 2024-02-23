Can EMF poisoning be reversed?

This week we have a surprise for you!

We recently connected with

of

.

Keith is a 39 year survivor of electromagnetic poisoning, and helps clients reduce personal exposure to non-native electromagnetic fields in their homes.

Keith’s knowledge stems from experience, and knows what it feels like to walk the narrow path of EMF advocacy and health optimization.

Today we’re sharing one of his many podcast episodes.

On this episode, Keith discusses:

How he has been able to reverse electromagnetic poisoning in his life.

Why there is no “safe” level when it comes to EMF.

How cultural mindsets around smoking in the 1950s parallels to cell phones

EMF-reduction strategies that may work for most of us

Would you please leave a comment to let us know why you enjoyed this episode?

Leave a comment

We are more powerful than we know

Share

Registration for EMF 101 closes soon!

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

*Paid subscribers and those who have joined our course waitlist will get an email with an additional discount coupon code.

Additional resources:

Link to original podcast by Keith on EMF Remedy.

Book: Wi-Fi Refugee

New episodes each Friday.

Also available on iTunes & Spotify