Did you know that a 2015 study showed a 40% reduction of death from all causes for those sauna bathing just two to three times per week?

In today’s episode, we discuss:

Why most infrared saunas do more harm than good, and how SaunaSpace works to eliminate EMF.

What makes SaunaSpace different than most other infrared saunas on the market?

Why is Brian Richards, the founder of SaunaSpace, so passionate about using ancestral strategies like sauna?

How can we benefit?

How do infrared saunas work to benefit our health?⁠

Ready to give your health a glowing boost?

Use promo code POWER on checkout, and receive 5% OFF all products from SaunaSpace!

Additional Resources:

Want to take proactive steps in your circadian fitness?

We’re creating a course on EMF & Ancestral Health!

We’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives, in the Wireless Health & Safety course we’re creating.

*We’re not licensed medical professionals, and make no medical claims.

We speak solely from experience, sharing what’s worked for us.

