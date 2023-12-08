The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
This infrared sauna eliminates EMF
25
0:00
-39:54

This infrared sauna eliminates EMF

Brian Richards: CEO of SaunaSpace | Why most infrared saunas do more harm than good | Near infrared (NIR) light as non-invasive mitochondrial surgery
Roman S Shapoval
Dec 8, 2023
25
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Did you know that a 2015 study showed a 40% reduction of death from all causes for those sauna bathing just two to three times per week?

In today’s episode, we discuss:

  • Why most infrared saunas do more harm than good, and how SaunaSpace works to eliminate EMF.

  • What makes SaunaSpace different than most other infrared saunas on the market?

  • Why is Brian Richards, the founder of SaunaSpace, so passionate about using ancestral strategies like sauna?

  • How can we benefit?

How do infrared saunas work to benefit our health?⁠

Ready to give your health a glowing boost?

Use promo code POWER on checkout, and receive 5% OFF all products from SaunaSpace!

Share

Additional Resources:

  • SaunaSpace

  • All-cause mortality landmark study: Laukkanen T, Khan H, Zaccardi F, Laukkanen JA. Association between sauna bathing and fatal cardiovascular and all-cause mortality events. JAMA Intern Med. 2015 Apr;175(4):542-8. doi: 10.1001/jamainternmed.2014.8187. PMID: 25705824. LINK

  • On red light: The Sun We Can't See

  • The Elements of Vitality Conference Brian is attending today, along with other leaders in health like Ben Greenfield!

  • Interview with

    Dr. Joseph Mercola
    and Brian Richards:

Dr. Mercola's Censored Library (Private Membership)
Near-Infrared Sauna Therapy — A Key Biohack for Health
Download Interview Transcript | Download my FREE Podcast STORY AT-A-GLANCE Near-infrared saunas provide benefits you simply can’t get from a conventional sauna or even far-infrared sauna For all its benefits, a downside of the traditional Finnish sauna is that it offers little or no clinically insignificant amounts of infrared exposure. Conventional electr…
Read more
a year ago · 54 likes · 21 comments · Dr. Joseph Mercola

Want to take proactive steps in your circadian fitness?

We’re creating a course on EMF & Ancestral Health!

We’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives, in the Wireless Health & Safety course we’re creating.

JOIN THE WAITLIST: 10% OFF

*We’re not licensed medical professionals, and make no medical claims.

We speak solely from experience, sharing what’s worked for us.

Power ON your light

Power OFF your devices

Power THRU your day with relationships that start with You.

New episodes each Friday:

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

Share

#5g #sleep #emf

25 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Recent Episodes
25:35
Can grounding harm us?
  
Roman S Shapoval
42:59
Can EMF poisoning be reversed?
  
Roman S Shapoval
 and 
Keith Cutter
1:40
1:40
EMF 101: What you need to know about EMF
  
Roman S Shapoval
24:48
How EMF changes our DNA
  
Roman S Shapoval
33:10
What do ADHD and sleep have in common?
  
Roman S Shapoval
56:02
4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?
  
Roman S Shapoval
1:09:49
1:09:49
How to fight smart meters
  
Roman S Shapoval
51:52
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
  
Roman S Shapoval