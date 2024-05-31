The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Why organic is a scam
Why organic is a scam

From industrial farming to today
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
May 31, 2024
Transcript

On this episode, we discussed:

  • How did we end up with food that is poison?

  • Why just because it’s “organic” doesn’t mean it’s good for us.

  • How EMFs destroy our food and affect the microbiome

  • What steps we can take today, to bring real food back to our table

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

Additional resources:

How EMF affects the soil microbiome

How EMF affects the soil microbiome

Roman S Shapoval
·
May 20

Apples: a cure for EMF radiation sickness?

Apples: a cure for EMF radiation sickness?

Roman S Shapoval
·
September 25, 2023


Center for Food Safety

The Slow Food Movement, and the Ark of Taste Map

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
