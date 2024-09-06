The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
From stone to digital tablets: our history of communication
From stone to digital tablets: our history of communication

What's the next communication revolution?
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Sep 06, 2024
Transcript

“Man will continue to invent technologies outside of himself until he realizes that every technology he builds is actually already present within himself.”

-Rudolf Steiner

The question is, ‘Will he destroy the earth before he figures it out?'

Paul Chek

Our brainwaves fly around the planet at 8 beats per second - the length of 8 Hz is 25,000 miles, which is the circumference of the Earth!

On this episode, we discuss:

  • How are teens being manipulated into communicating on their phone?

  • Evolution and history of communication over the last 200 years

  • Our innate human communication technology that we all possess

  • Where are we headed as a species? Meta-glasses or eyes wide open?

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

How communication revolutions coincide with pandemics:

  • In 1889, the Age of electricity was born, as Edison and Tesla provided electricity and light on a global scale. That same year, the magnetic activity of Earth began to be suppressed. The Russian flu pandemic of 1889 arrived as power lines began to radiate our atmosphere.

  • In 1918, the Age of radio began, and altered our magnetosphere with new frequencies. The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 ensued.

  • In 1957, the Age of radar was launched, heaving millions of watts of microwave energy toward our skies. The Asian flu pandemic began in 1957.

  • In 1968, the Age of satellites began. The Hong Kong flu pandemic began.

  • In 2019, commercial 5G networks were activated in Wuhan. Covid19 began in Wuhan.

Our 3rd semester of ElectroHealth Rx launches this Fall!

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Additional Resources:

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
