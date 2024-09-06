“Man will continue to invent technologies outside of himself until he realizes that every technology he builds is actually already present within himself.”
-Rudolf Steiner
The question is, ‘Will he destroy the earth before he figures it out?'
On this episode, we discuss:
How are teens being manipulated into communicating on their phone?
Evolution and history of communication over the last 200 years
Our innate human communication technology that we all possess
Where are we headed as a species? Meta-glasses or eyes wide open?
We are more powerful than we know.
How communication revolutions coincide with pandemics:
In 1889, the Age of electricity was born, as Edison and Tesla provided electricity and light on a global scale. That same year, the magnetic activity of Earth began to be suppressed. The Russian flu pandemic of 1889 arrived as power lines began to radiate our atmosphere.
In 1918, the Age of radio began, and altered our magnetosphere with new frequencies. The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 ensued.
In 1957, the Age of radar was launched, heaving millions of watts of microwave energy toward our skies. The Asian flu pandemic began in 1957.
In 1968, the Age of satellites began. The Hong Kong flu pandemic began.
In 2019, commercial 5G networks were activated in Wuhan. Covid19 began in Wuhan.
From stone to digital tablets: our history of communication