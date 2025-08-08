The disco balls of Saturday Night Fever have taken center stage on our highways with the LED stroboscopic effect, making us more tired and more prone to accidents as we barrel through the long lonesome highway. Why does this occur?

Intense white LED arrays like those most commonly used for roadways emit ultraviolet and near ultraviolet light, which has been correlated with sleep inducement. To make matters worse, even amber LED streetlights may emit blue light wavelengths that our brains cannot detect.

What can we do about it?

We need to look no further than the inventions of Nikola Tesla, who designed a light with health, not profit, first in mind.

Join us as we discuss:

Why municipalities should consider Tesla magnetic induction lighting

Recycling and environmental costs of LEDs

Energy costs of LEDs vs energy savings of Tesla lighting

How children are drawn to high energy LEDs

Additional resources:

www.teslalightingco.com

