The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The only scientist studying 5G health effects
The only scientist studying 5G health effects

Interview with Mona Nilsson
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 22, 2024
Artist: Kevin Carden
On this episode, we discussed:

  • How the media controls the wireless industry

  • How there is not only correlation, but causation of wireless health harm

  • Why “harmonizing” pendants won’t work for 5G

  • How little published research has been done into the health effects of 5G

Donate to the Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation:

We are more powerful than we know.

Additional resources:

Study on Microwave Sickness

Link to Mona’s research

Keith’s Substack
What Exactly is 5G?
There’s a great deal of confusion about 5G and it’s precise meaning. There’s also a great deal of fear surrounding this topic in general. Metaphorically 5G has become a specter or an apparition in our culture. But what precisely is it? Let’s come out of the darkness, where specters live, and examine this phenomenon in the light of day…
2 days ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Keith Cutter
Arthur Firstenberg
Our Changing Earth
On December 19, 2023, in the journal New Phytologist, French researchers published a study on yet another aspect of the decline of life on Earth. The populations of bees and other pollinators have declined so much that flowering plants that required insects in order to reproduce efficiently have evolved in less than 25 years to become better self-pollin…
3 months ago · 70 likes · 65 comments · Arthur Firstenberg

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
