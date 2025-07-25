Would you help us save the bees? 🐝

👉 Donate to the research of Professor Johansson:

Today we have the honor of interviewing Professor Olle Johansson former head of the Experimental Dermatology Unit, Department of Neuroscience, at the Karolinska Institute (famous for it's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine),

He was also a professor at the Royal institute of Technology Stockholm, Sweden, ia world-leading authority in the field of EMF radiation and health effects.

Professor Johansson has published more than 500 original articles, reviews, book chapters and conference reports within the field of basic and applied neuroscience. Professor Johansson has participated in more than 300 congresses and symposia as an invited speaker.

He recently published a study this April entitled “Honeybees’ behaviour in a faraday-shielded hive: mandatory schumann resonance for colony survival.”

Join us as we discuss:

Why bees are especially vulnerable to 5G

What the food supply of the future may look like

Other countries with healthy pollinator populations

How Professor Johansson discovered screen dermatitis

