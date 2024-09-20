The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Our recent digital detox
Our recent digital detox

How we use red and blue light to our advantage
Sep 20, 2024
Making tea in red light, and regenerating our eyes by firelight

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. Our annual digital detox camping trip

  2. How exposure to red light fuels us and slows down our days

  3. How exposure to blue light drains us and steals our time

  4. Why and how we like to absorb UV light

  5. Our favorite ways to increase dopamine!

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Using red light to reduce EMF

