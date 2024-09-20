On this episode, we discuss:
Our annual digital detox camping trip
How exposure to red light fuels us and slows down our days
How exposure to blue light drains us and steals our time
Why and how we like to absorb UV light
Our favorite ways to increase dopamine!
We are more powerful than we know.
Bohdanna & Roman
Additional Resources:
Vitamin C shower filter we use to remove chlorine
Our recent digital detox