Our Story | Why listen to our podcast?

Bohdanna and I both share our stories from childhood, and how we transcended our struggles with relationships and mental, emotional burnout later in life.

Roman talks about how he learned to trust those who could trust themselves, and how places of refuge turned into places of addiction.

Bohdanna talks about how parent-pleasing as a young child turned into people-pleasing later in life.

We touch upon Bohdanna's burnout during our honeymoon, and how we coped to get our relationship back on track.

We discuss what holistic really means, and why getting to the root of an issue is so important.

Are you or your children addicted to cell phones?

We’re creating a course on EMF & Ancestral Health!

We’ll be covering these types of specifics, along with practical steps we can take to reduce EMFs in our daily lives, in the EMF 101 Masterclass we’ve created!

