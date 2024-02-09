What do ADHD and sleep have in common?

All podcasts are free. However, your support as a paid subscriber enables us to continue producing high-quality, independent research on important health topics like EMF.

As an ad-free platform, we rely on the support of our readers to keep this content accessible and free from external influence.

Here’s what we discussed:

Why melatonin supplements may be doing us more harm than good

Why milk used to be considered a sleep aid

Why ADHD may be getting misdiagnosed

How sleep has become a shady business model

How precision-timed Sunlight can increase our sleep quality

Share

We are more powerful than we know.

Want to take proactive steps in your health, but don’t even know where to begin?

The EMF 101 Masterclass is now OPEN for registration!*

Join our waitlist before Monday, Feb 12 and received a 10% discount:

REGISTER HERE FOR 10% OFF

*Paid subscribers and those who have joined our course waitlist will get an email with an additional discount coupon code.

Additional resources:

Sink into Sleep, by

:

Power ON with light

Power OFF the night.

New episodes each Friday.

Also available on iTunes & Spotify