What do ADHD and sleep have in common?
What do ADHD and sleep have in common?
From milk to melatonin: secrets of the sleep-industrial complex
Roman S Shapoval
Feb 9, 2024
Here’s what we discussed:

  • Why melatonin supplements may be doing us more harm than good

  • Why milk used to be considered a sleep aid

  • Why ADHD may be getting misdiagnosed

  • How sleep has become a shady business model

  • How precision-timed Sunlight can increase our sleep quality

We are more powerful than we know.

Additional resources:

Sink into Sleep, by

Judith Davidson
: LINK to the book

How to heal EMF damage with daytime melatonin + why supplements don't work
Roman S Shapoval
April 10, 2023

Roman S Shapoval
April 10, 2023
What's the most common EMF in our home?

Roman S Shapoval
July 10, 2023
Power ON with light

Power OFF the night.

New episodes each Friday.

Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.

