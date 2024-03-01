The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Can grounding harm us?
6
0:00
-25:35

Can grounding harm us?

The current state of our electrical Earth | Earthworm canaries in the EMF coalmine
Roman S Shapoval
Mar 1, 2024
6
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Loading...

Our EMF 101 Masterclass has been released!

To celebrate our recent launch of EMF 101, we’re extending a 10% discount for all annual paid subscriptions until March 7th!

All listeners of the podcast will still be able to register for our EMF course.

Get 10% off for 1 year

On this episode, we discussed:

  • The history of sleep being used as medicine

  • Why shielding from wireless radiation may not always be a good idea

  • Why even grounding can harm us

  • How we can use affordable strategies to lower EMF exposure

  • Why hiring a professional and buying EMF protective clothing from a trusted source could save your life

We are more powerful than we know

Share

Registration still open for EMF 101, then the doors really close, really!

We’ve had a lot of interest, so want to leave the doors open for any late-comers:

RESERVE YOUR SPOT TODAY

*Paid subscribers who subscribe today will get additional discount coupon code!

Additional resources:

Safe Living Technologies - meters, shielding, consulting

How Grounding Heals EMF damage

How Grounding Heals EMF damage

Roman S Shapoval
·
April 24, 2023
Read full story

New episodes each Friday.

Also available on iTunes & Spotify

6 Comments
The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves. We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you. You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Recent Episodes
42:59
Can EMF poisoning be reversed?
  
Roman S Shapoval
 and 
Keith Cutter
1:40
1:40
EMF 101: What you need to know about EMF
  
Roman S Shapoval
24:48
How EMF changes our DNA
  
Roman S Shapoval
33:10
What do ADHD and sleep have in common?
  
Roman S Shapoval
56:02
4 secrets of sound healing: what's the "humming effect"?
  
Roman S Shapoval
1:09:49
1:09:49
How to fight smart meters
  
Roman S Shapoval
51:52
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
  
Roman S Shapoval