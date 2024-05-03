On this episode, we discussed:

What does the story of Christ and Star Wars have in common?

What does “the force” mean for us all?

How can we channel “the force” in our daily lives?

How does Star Wars have roots in ancient mystery school teachings? Share

Additional resources:

Our episode on Star Wars last year, with pictures of the Djed Pillar:

We are more powerful than we know.

Share

Join us in June for EMF summer school!

Our first semester is off to an enlightened, star-studded bang!

To join our waitlist for the second semester, you can register here:

JOIN THE WAITLIST