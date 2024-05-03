The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
How can we "use the force"?
6
0:00
-29:22

How can we "use the force"?

Star Wars, Egyptian occult religions, & taking the Hero's Journey
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
May 03, 2024
6
Transcript

No transcript...

Loading...

On this episode, we discussed:

  • What does the story of Christ and Star Wars have in common?

  • What does “the force” mean for us all?

  • How can we channel “the force” in our daily lives?

  • How does Star Wars have roots in ancient mystery school teachings?

Additional resources:

Our episode on Star Wars last year, with pictures of the Djed Pillar:

How do we use "The Force" ?

How do we use "The Force" ?

May 5, 2023
Read full story

We are more powerful than we know.

6 Comments
