The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval

Home
Podcast
Circadian Fitness
Relationships
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
Why autism is an electrical illness
Beyond vaccines: the missing link | Tactics mothers can take to prevent and heal autism
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
42
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
A holistic approach: treating clothing and our homes as a second and third skin
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
51:52
5
Breast implants & 5G: What we need to know
How ultra wideband radiation affects our health & privacy | How 5G penetrates our skin
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
23
Our Story | Why listen to our podcast?
What's in it for you?
 • 
Bohdanna Diduch
 and 
Roman S Shapoval
16:54
7
How to measure EMF in our body
What body voltage means to our health and EMF defense
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
28
Why body voltage is a crucial EMF measurement
What is ELF? How does AC electricity affect us?
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
14:59
35
4 reasons we love living like our ancestors
How we feed our ancestral spirits with tradition
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
28

December 2023

How to create intention with alpha waves
Listen now | How we're embracing 2024
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
27:32
5
Our electromagnetic Christmas tree
Santa's Sacred Secretion | God's Gift to Us
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
27
How we can regenerate this Christmas
The hidden meaning behind Christmas and how to have presence
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
21:25
2
Why are America's dogs dying?
The role of copper | how EMFs affect our immune system
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
57
How we overcame our struggle with addiction
How Bohdanna and I healed the relationship we have with ourselves
 • 
Roman S Shapoval
Sarah Dawkins
, and 
Bohdanna Diduch
53:33
2
© 2024 Roman S Shapoval
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing