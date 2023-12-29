The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
Why autism is an electrical illness
Beyond vaccines: the missing link | Tactics mothers can take to prevent and heal autism
19 hrs ago
Roman S Shapoval
How to reduce EMF in our daily lives
A holistic approach: treating clothing and our homes as a second and third skin
Jan 19
Roman S Shapoval
Breast implants & 5G: What we need to know
How ultra wideband radiation affects our health & privacy | How 5G penetrates our skin
Jan 15
Roman S Shapoval
Our Story | Why listen to our podcast?
What's in it for you?
Jan 12
Bohdanna Diduch
Roman S Shapoval
How to measure EMF in our body
What body voltage means to our health and EMF defense
Jan 8
Roman S Shapoval
Why body voltage is a crucial EMF measurement
What is ELF? How does AC electricity affect us?
Jan 5
Roman S Shapoval
4 reasons we love living like our ancestors
How we feed our ancestral spirits with tradition
Jan 1
Roman S Shapoval
December 2023
How to create intention with alpha waves
Listen now | How we're embracing 2024
Dec 29, 2023
Roman S Shapoval
Our electromagnetic Christmas tree
Santa's Sacred Secretion | God's Gift to Us
Dec 25, 2023
Roman S Shapoval
How we can regenerate this Christmas
The hidden meaning behind Christmas and how to have presence
Dec 22, 2023
Roman S Shapoval
Why are America's dogs dying?
The role of copper | how EMFs affect our immune system
Dec 18, 2023
Roman S Shapoval
How we overcame our struggle with addiction
How Bohdanna and I healed the relationship we have with ourselves
Dec 15, 2023
Roman S Shapoval
Sarah Dawkins
Bohdanna Diduch
