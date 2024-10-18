Our ancestral evening routine

Blessed be whoever invented sleep…
The mantle that covers all human thought, the food that satisfies hunger, the water that quenches thirst, the fire that warms the cold, the cold that cools down ardor, and, finally, the general coin with which all things are bought, the scale and balance that make the shepherd equal to the king, and the simple man equal to the wise.
- Don Quixote
On this episode, we discuss:
How our relationship with light has changed
The habits that now make up our evening and bedtime routine
Why we love our evening QiGong
How reading at night signals to our brains it’s time for bed.
We are more powerful than we know.
Roman & Bohdanna
