The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Our ancestral evening routine
1
0:00
-29:30

Our ancestral evening routine

How we create sanctuary amidst the chaos
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Oct 18, 2024
1
Share
Transcript
Our sleep sanctuary

Blessed be whoever invented sleep…

The mantle that covers all human thought, the food that satisfies hunger, the water that quenches thirst, the fire that warms the cold, the cold that cools down ardor, and, finally, the general coin with which all things are bought, the scale and balance that make the shepherd equal to the king, and the simple man equal to the wise.

-      Don Quixote

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. How our relationship with light has changed

  2. The habits that now make up our evening and bedtime routine

  3. Why we love our evening QiGong

  4. How reading at night signals to our brains it’s time for bed.

Share

We are more powerful than we know.

Roman & Bohdanna

Want more help optimizing your light environment?

Check out

Brighter Days, Darker Nights
for information on how circadian rhythms can help us manage our hormones, instead of letting them manage us.

SIGN UP FOR OUR EMF WEBINARS!

You can also support us at The Power Couple Bookshop, which is dedicated to making us learn how to relearn from our ancestors.

Additional resources:

The SaunaSpace FireLight we mentioned:

This infrared sauna eliminates EMF

This infrared sauna eliminates EMF

Roman S Shapoval
·
December 8, 2023
Read full story
Mark Baker: What we need to know about LEDs

Mark Baker: What we need to know about LEDs

Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
·
May 10
Read full story
How to create a sleep sanctuary

How to create a sleep sanctuary

Roman S Shapoval
·
Feb 12
Read full story

Enroll now for the next semester of ElectroHealth Rx!

The only prescription you’ll ever need:

JOIN the WAITLIST

Discussion about this podcast

The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
Regenerating modern humans by repurposing our ancestral past, and the primal relationship we have with ourselves.
We discuss everything from how to use sunlight effectively, improve sleep, and harness healthy relationships. All relationships start with you.
You are more powerful than you know.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Roman S Shapoval
Bohdanna Diduch
Writes Bohdanna Diduch Subscribe
Recent Episodes
A Day in the Life of The Power Couple
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
How to create atomic habits
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Do we need to hide in a cave to escape EMF?
  Roman S Shapoval
Our recent digital detox
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Nikola Tesla's hidden history
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
From stone to digital tablets: our history of communication
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch
Who were the luddites?
  Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch