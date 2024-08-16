What's our magic pill?

“The patient ought to take as much exercise in the open air as he can bear… a plan of this kind, with a strict attention to diet, is a much more rational method of cure, than confining the patient indoors, and plying him with medicines.”
-A prescription for melancholy by Dr. William Buchan (1769)
On this episode, we discuss:
How is the modern world creating a mental health epidemic?
How we regained our health: our prescription
Current US trends in wireless products
Why women could be more susceptible to stress from devices
We are more powerful than we know.
Bohdanna & Roman
