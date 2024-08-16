The Power Couple by Roman Shapoval
The Power Couple
What's our magic pill?
What's our magic pill?

Part 2: From ill to no pill
Roman S Shapoval
and
Bohdanna Diduch
Aug 16, 2024
19
Transcript

“The patient ought to take as much exercise in the open air as he can bear… a plan of this kind, with a strict attention to diet, is a much more rational method of cure, than confining the patient indoors, and plying him with medicines.”

-A prescription for melancholy by Dr. William Buchan (1769)

Dr. William Buchan 1725-1809

On this episode, we discuss:

  1. How is the modern world creating a mental health epidemic?

  2. How we regained our health: our prescription

  3. Current US trends in wireless products

  4. Why women could be more susceptible to stress from devices

We are more powerful than we know.

Bohdanna & Roman

Additional Resources:

Impact of Lyme disease on leptin hormone:

EMFs and Lyme disease

EMFs and Lyme disease

Roman S Shapoval
·
November 6, 2023
Read full story

Devices we use to restore our circadian rhythm at night:

Using red light to reduce EMF

Using red light to reduce EMF

Roman S Shapoval
·
Aug 12
Read full story

You can also support us via our brand-new Bookshop of The Power Couple, which is dedicated to making us relearn how to read, and learn, from our ancestors.

